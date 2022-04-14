Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,945 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,178 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,424,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,687,000 after acquiring an additional 508,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.