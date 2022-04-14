Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 97,875 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

