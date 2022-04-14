Short Interest in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Grows By 116.7%

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AFB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,539. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $55,766.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,705,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,405.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 428,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 399,970 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 100,337 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

