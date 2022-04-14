Short Interest in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Rises By 490.0%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 490.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AZYO opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.18). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 52.40% and a negative return on equity of 188.15%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZYO. Cowen dropped their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Aziyo Biologics worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.