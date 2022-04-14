Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Drops By 88.7%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKSC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 9,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 31.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

