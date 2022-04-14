Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Decreases By 82.4%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on BTTX. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock worth $100,425.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. 112,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Better Therapeutics, Inc develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia.

