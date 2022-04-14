Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Decreases By 58.8%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bonso Electronics International worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNSO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,053. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Bonso Electronics International has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

