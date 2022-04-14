Short Interest in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Expands By 137.0%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMYS remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,575. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

