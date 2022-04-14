Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Drops By 65.6%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,800 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

E-Home Household Service stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,247. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. E-Home Household Service has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $80.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

