Short Interest in EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rises By 797.5%

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 679,400 shares, an increase of 797.5% from the March 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.9 days.

Shares of EDRVF stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.24. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDRVF. BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.54) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

