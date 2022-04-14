Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Declines By 84.6%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eltek in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:ELTK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of -2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

