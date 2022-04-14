Short Interest in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Grows By 139.7%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the March 15th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ ENSC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,098. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.
