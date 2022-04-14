Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Decreases By 83.3%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.63. 20,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,111. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $65.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 534.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 167.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

