Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Decreases By 83.3%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.63. 20,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,111. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $65.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.