Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Increases By 151.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 151.2% from the March 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. CWM LLC owned 2.31% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAG opened at $34.48 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

