Short Interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Rises By 577.2%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 577.2% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) by 144.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,304 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

FEDU traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,482. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

