Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Drops By 68.0%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 154,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,482. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $9.43.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.