Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Expands By 297.6%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 297.6% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GALKF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 36,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,611. Galantas Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

About Galantas Gold (Get Rating)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.