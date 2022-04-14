Short Interest in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Expands By 509.0%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a growth of 509.0% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:SDH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 43,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,821. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Global Internet of People has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Internet of People as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

