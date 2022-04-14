Short Interest in Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Expands By 200.0%

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of GGRGF stock remained flat at $$21.25 on Thursday. Groupe Gorgé has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

Groupe Gorgé Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groupe Gorgé SA engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following business divisions: Protection of High Risk Installations, Smart Safety Systems, and 3D Printing. The Protection of High Risk Installations segment projects and services alike, the Protection of High-Risk Installations division of GROUPE GORGÉ designs, assembles, installs and maintains integrated solutions in the areas of protection against industrial, natural or terrorist hazards.

