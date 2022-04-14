Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Declines By 91.4%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($103.26) to €97.00 ($105.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Heineken from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Heineken from €130.00 ($141.30) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

HEINY stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

