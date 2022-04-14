Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Drops By 99.2%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.3306 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

