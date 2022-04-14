Short Interest in HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Rises By 400.0%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS STLY traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527. HG has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.
HG Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HG (STLY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.