Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Increases By 250.0%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IVFH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 61,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,237. Innovative Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.
About Innovative Food (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Food (IVFH)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.