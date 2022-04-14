Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Increases By 250.0%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVFH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 61,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,237. Innovative Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

