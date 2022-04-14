Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Decreases By 91.3%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,309,000 after buying an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 300,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,985. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

