Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Drops By 96.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 823,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ PSCE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,618. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.014 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
