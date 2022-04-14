Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Expands By 147.0%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,200 shares, an increase of 147.0% from the March 15th total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $48.54 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 305,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 66,392 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter.

