Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Expands By 147.0%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,200 shares, an increase of 147.0% from the March 15th total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $48.54 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.
