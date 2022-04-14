Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Drops By 93.2%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the March 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 195,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

