Short Interest in Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Drops By 81.8%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kaya stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Kaya has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

Get Kaya alerts:

Kaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.