Short Interest in Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Drops By 81.8%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kaya stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Kaya has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.49.
Kaya Company Profile (Get Rating)
