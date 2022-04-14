Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Drops By 78.6%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

KFFB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.27. 2,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.46. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

