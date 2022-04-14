Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Increases By 548.7%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 548.7% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of KRYAY traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kerry Group has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $153.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €128.00 ($139.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €136.00 ($147.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($138.04) to €122.00 ($132.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kerry Group from €125.00 ($135.87) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

