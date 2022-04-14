Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rises By 421.6%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 421.6% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kubota currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 59,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,677. Kubota has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average is $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.80 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Analysts forecast that Kubota will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

