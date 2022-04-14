Short Interest in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Drops By 75.0%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

LOKM remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Thursday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,840. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.