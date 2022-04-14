Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Decreases By 71.4%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 48,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $103,000.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund (Get Rating)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.