Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Decreases By 71.4%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SCD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 48,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $15.44.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund (Get Rating)
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.