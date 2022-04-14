Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Increases By 128.4%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,569,300 shares, a growth of 128.4% from the March 15th total of 1,562,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,846.5 days.
OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $$1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.54.
About Man Wah
