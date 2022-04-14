Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Increases By 128.4%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,569,300 shares, a growth of 128.4% from the March 15th total of 1,562,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,846.5 days.

OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $$1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Get Man Wah alerts:

About Man Wah (Get Rating)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.