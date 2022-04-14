Short Interest in Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Decreases By 71.7%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MRTMF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 35,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,028. Maritime Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
About Maritime Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maritime Resources (MRTMF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.