Short Interest in Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Decreases By 71.7%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MRTMF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 35,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,028. Maritime Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Maritime Resources (Get Rating)

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

