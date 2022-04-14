Short Interest in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Grows By 395.2%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 395.2% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 201,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,304,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Noble Rock Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,614. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.