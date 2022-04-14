Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW) Rises By 127.6%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NMMCW remained flat at $$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. North Mountain Merger has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.