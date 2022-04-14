Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Expands By 775.0%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE NSTD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,794. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTD. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

