Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declines By 80.5%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

NYSE JPS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 787,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,821. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

