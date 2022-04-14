Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Increases By 338.9%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 338.9% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter worth about $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.
Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
