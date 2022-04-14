Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Expands By 478.3%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 478.3% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORZCF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 58,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,908. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Orezone Gold has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.40.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

