Short Interest in Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Expands By 273.2%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 273.2% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLNHF traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 289,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,553. Planet 13 has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries. In addition, the company provides cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; home delivery services; and curbside pick-up services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.