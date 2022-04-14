Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Grows By 493.3%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 493.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PAQC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,127. Provident Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $246.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAQC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 335.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 988,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 761,898 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 743,139 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,260,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,985,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,135,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

