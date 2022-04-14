Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Drops By 88.9%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RAIFY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 12,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

