Short Interest in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG) Expands By 242.3%

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 242.3% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ROCG remained flat at $$9.95 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,069. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCG. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at about $1,720,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at about $3,932,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at about $2,278,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

