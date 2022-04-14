Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Rises By 105.0%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Servotronics stock remained flat at $$12.01 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $29.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.82. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Servotronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

