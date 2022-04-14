Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Rises By 105.0%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Servotronics stock remained flat at $$12.01 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $29.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.82. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.90.
Servotronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
