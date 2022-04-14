Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Declines By 89.1%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($108.70) to €93.00 ($101.09) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of SDXAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

