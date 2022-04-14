Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Increases By 116.7%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. Sompo has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

