Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Drops By 94.6%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SQIDF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,251. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28.
