Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Declines By 78.5%

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the March 15th total of 150,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 21,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,486. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 ( NASDAQ:SVFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in technology-enabled sector. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

